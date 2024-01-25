269 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $948.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $957.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

