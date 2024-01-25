3,328 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.