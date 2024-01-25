3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Gap Down to $108.02

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.02, but opened at $100.86. 3M shares last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 5,186,960 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

