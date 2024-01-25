AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.42 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,719.60 ($21.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,723.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,684.33. AB Dynamics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £394.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,333.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

