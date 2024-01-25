AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

AHCO stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $946.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 2,135,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $16,463,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

