Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of AMIGY opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.
About Admiral Group
