Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

