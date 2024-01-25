Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

