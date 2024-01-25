Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $180.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

