AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of AER stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

