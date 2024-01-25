Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Down 3.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.29 and last traded at $84.06. 155,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 213,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

