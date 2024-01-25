Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 1,886 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,324,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

