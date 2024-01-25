Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.44.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.