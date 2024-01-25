AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Trading Up 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.00) on Tuesday. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,851.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($23,951.72). 35.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.