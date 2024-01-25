Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8,213.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $67.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

