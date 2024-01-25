Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ALRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.74 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

