Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
Algoma Central Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.