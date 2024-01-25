Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

