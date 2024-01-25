Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.