Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 22.46% 25.24% 17.63% Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 6.58 $59.97 billion $5.21 28.54 Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.26 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -3.04

This table compares Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 28 1 2.88 Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $149.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 78.68%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Sangoma Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

