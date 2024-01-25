AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s current price.

AlTi Global Trading Up 0.2 %

ALTI stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AlTi Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

