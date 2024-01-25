Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 7.8%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 1,273,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,277,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amarin by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

