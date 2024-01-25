Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

