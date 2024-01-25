Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 13.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $158.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

