Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

