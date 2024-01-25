American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

