American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAL opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.