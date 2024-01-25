Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $285.71 Average PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $305.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.67. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $312.45. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

