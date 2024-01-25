Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

