Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.06, with a volume of 704229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.