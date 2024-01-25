Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices stock opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

