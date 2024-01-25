Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 9.4 %

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

