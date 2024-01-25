Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

