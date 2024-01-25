Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 234.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 87.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.