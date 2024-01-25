Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $12.63

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

