Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

