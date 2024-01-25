Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $14.75

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

