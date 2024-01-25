Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Price Target at C$6.16

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVI
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.