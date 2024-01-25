Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axonics (AXNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) recently:

1/17/2024 – Axonics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/12/2024 – Axonics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

1/12/2024 – Axonics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/12/2024 – Axonics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Axonics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

1/10/2024 – Axonics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/9/2024 – Axonics was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/22/2023 – Axonics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $1,609,905 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

