Analyzing Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nova alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova and Infrared Cameras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $570.73 million 7.49 $140.21 million $4.22 35.32 Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

This table compares Nova and Infrared Cameras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 25.11% 21.60% 13.47% Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nova and Infrared Cameras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 2 0 2.67 Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nova currently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.13%. Given Nova’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

Volatility & Risk

Nova has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nova beats Infrared Cameras on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Infrared Cameras

(Get Free Report)

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.