Andrew John Walters Buys 200,000 Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Stock

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) insider Andrew John Walters bought 200,000 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($452,350.70).
Quartix Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of QTX opened at GBX 185 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Quartix Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.94).
