Andrew John Walters Buys 200,000 Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Stock

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) insider Andrew John Walters bought 200,000 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($452,350.70).

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QTX opened at GBX 185 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Quartix Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.55 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($3.94).

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.