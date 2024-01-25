APA Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

APA stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

