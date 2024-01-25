Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 294.10 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.76). 211,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 71,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.14. The firm has a market cap of £169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

