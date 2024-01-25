ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.75. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

