Archer-Daniels-Midland Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 10,772 call options.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

ADM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

