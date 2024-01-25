Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

