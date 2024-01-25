Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $7.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.20 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABG stock opened at $205.07 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,855,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

