ASE Technology (ASX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

