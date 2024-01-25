ASE Technology (ASX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect ASE Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ASE Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ASX opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.62.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
