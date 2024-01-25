Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Assurant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $169.59 on Thursday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.