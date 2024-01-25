Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.