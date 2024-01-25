Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

