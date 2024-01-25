AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 180.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,061.2% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

